 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John V. Stocker

  • 0
John V. Stocker

March 14, 1938-December 20, 2022

ST. ROBERT-John V. Stocker, 84, of St. Robert, Missouri formerly of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, IA passed away peacefully in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri from complications of a stroke. He was the son of Arthur and Fern (Saylor) Stocker- Coonradt and was born and raised in Waterloo. He attended school in Waterloo K-12 and graduated from West High School in 1956. He married Betty Tuttle on November 26, 1961 to whom two daughters were born. Survivors include his wife Betty of the home, daughters Laurie (Vance) Ewing of Dixon, Missouri and Connie (Scott) Wood of Balaton, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Nicholas Ewing of Dixon, Missouri and Taylor Peters of Rochester, Minnesota. Celebration of Life services are pending in St. Robert, Missouri with burial in the spring 2023 in Garden of Memories, Waterloo.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media trend leaves diabetes patience on medicine shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News