ST. ROBERT-John V. Stocker, 84, of St. Robert, Missouri formerly of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, IA passed away peacefully in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri from complications of a stroke. He was the son of Arthur and Fern (Saylor) Stocker- Coonradt and was born and raised in Waterloo. He attended school in Waterloo K-12 and graduated from West High School in 1956. He married Betty Tuttle on November 26, 1961 to whom two daughters were born. Survivors include his wife Betty of the home, daughters Laurie (Vance) Ewing of Dixon, Missouri and Connie (Scott) Wood of Balaton, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Nicholas Ewing of Dixon, Missouri and Taylor Peters of Rochester, Minnesota. Celebration of Life services are pending in St. Robert, Missouri with burial in the spring 2023 in Garden of Memories, Waterloo.