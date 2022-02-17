John Thomas Wright

December 20, 1951-February 6, 2022

WATERLOO-John Thomas Wright, age 70, of Waterloo, IA passed away at Allen Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family

A celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date.

John Wright was born on December 20, 1951 in Kingsley, Iowa. He is the son of the late Thomas John and Mildred (Flewelling) Wright. John was employed by the State of Iowa for several years in different capacities. John enjoyed hunting fishing, and gardening. John loved to travel.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Thomas A. (Holli Marshall) of Moville, IA; his longtime girlfriend, Verlene “Vee” Cannon, of Waterloo, IA; his grandchildren, Christina Wright, Joanna Leslie, Rebecca Wright, Kip Post, and Corbin Post; his sisters, Marlene Wagner, of Moville, IA, Beverly (Ross) Iverson, of Marshalltown, IA, and Mary (Craig) Christensen, of Fullerton, NE, as well as many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a cousin, Ted Wright.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.