John Thomas Wright
December 20, 1951-February 6, 2022
WATERLOO-John Thomas Wright, age 70, of Waterloo, IA passed away at Allen Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family
A celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date.
John Wright was born on December 20, 1951 in Kingsley, Iowa. He is the son of the late Thomas John and Mildred (Flewelling) Wright. John was employed by the State of Iowa for several years in different capacities. John enjoyed hunting fishing, and gardening. John loved to travel.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Thomas A. (Holli Marshall) of Moville, IA; his longtime girlfriend, Verlene “Vee” Cannon, of Waterloo, IA; his grandchildren, Christina Wright, Joanna Leslie, Rebecca Wright, Kip Post, and Corbin Post; his sisters, Marlene Wagner, of Moville, IA, Beverly (Ross) Iverson, of Marshalltown, IA, and Mary (Craig) Christensen, of Fullerton, NE, as well as many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a cousin, Ted Wright.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.