December 18, 1947-August 24, 2021
WASHBURN-John Thomas (Tom) Boyle, age 73, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home. He was a dedicated family man and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Although serious when it came to necessities, he was also a prankster. Tom loved to make people laugh and enjoyed being the life of the party. He was very talented working with his hands as a mechanic and creating things from wood and metals. He worked for 45 years as a crane operator at Alter Trading Corporation. He married Gail Stattelman on August 29, 1969.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Boyle of Washburn, his son, David Boyle of Central City, his daughter, Veronica (Troy) Armstrong, and granddaughter, Hailey Armstrong of LaPorte City. He is also survived by his siblings Helen (Terry) French of Waterloo, Terry Boyle of Waterloo, Sherry (Joe) Rottinghaus of Arizona, and Joanne (Paul) Benard of Waterloo and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial will be held at Garden of Memories Mausoleum on Thursday, September 2, noon-2 followed by a brief graveside. Memorials to the family may be sent to Gail Boyle at 412 2nd St, Washburn, IA 50702.
