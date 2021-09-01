WASHBURN-John Thomas (Tom) Boyle, age 73, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home. He was a dedicated family man and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Although serious when it came to necessities, he was also a prankster. Tom loved to make people laugh and enjoyed being the life of the party. He was very talented working with his hands as a mechanic and creating things from wood and metals. He worked for 45 years as a crane operator at Alter Trading Corporation. He married Gail Stattelman on August 29, 1969.