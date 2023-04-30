John Thomas Lyons

July 6, 1948-April 23, 2023

WATERLOO-John Thomas Lyons, 74, of Waterloo, Iowa was born July 6, 1948 to James A. and Mary Lorraine Lyons, died at Mercy One Medical Center April 23, 2023.

John retired a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139.

He is survived by sons: Shaun (Mary) Lyons of Austinville, David (Lisa) Lyons of Van Meter, Dennis Lyons of Des Moines, 10 grandchildren, and siblings: James (Annette) Lyons; Joyce (Patrick) Dunlay of Waterloo; Judy (Paul) Benskin of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

John was preceded in death by son, Jonathan Lyons; parents; sister, Jeanne Davidson; brother, Jerry Lyons.

Funeral services: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, following 9:00 visitation. Burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.