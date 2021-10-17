John T. Wilson, PhD

John T Wilson, 84, passed away on October 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA. He was a PHD, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, a University of Iowa Professor, an Accessline editor, and a loyal football fan as well. He made a difference in the lives of future science teachers and later in the LGBT community as well. John married Dorothy Fletcher and they had 2 children together, Doug and Lydia. They later divorced. He was a loyal Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to his family. John later married Paul Danielsen in Washington D.C. during the 1993 Gay March on Washington and they were legally married in Iowa on September 5, 2014. He loved to travel and managed to take 10 -12 cruises, including around England, into the North Sea visiting many countries, in the Mediterranean sea, up to Alaska, and around Hawaii. He lived life to its fullest and shared his vitality with everyone around him. Whether teaching, camping, performing on the oboe, hiking, editing Accessline, making sure his grandkids got the chance to go to college, or just partying with family and friends he leaves important memories for all of us. John you are missed already. John was preceded in death by his Father, Norman Wilson; Mother, Sarah Wilson; and Sister, Judy Vogel. He is survived by his Husband, Paul Danielsen; Sister, Patty Tarr; Daughter Lydia (Eric) Hannes; Son, Doug (Kim McIrwin) Wilson, Granddaughter, Sarah (RJ) Lisenbee; Grandson, Michael (Emily) Hannes; Great Grandson Maddux Lisenbee and Great Granddaughter Maci Lisenbee. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 23rd at 1:00pm at the United Church of Christ at 9204 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. A luncheon will follow. Casual Attire... masks required for the service. We hope you can join us.