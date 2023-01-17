 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John T. Van Hove

January 14, 2023

John T. Van Hove, 88, of Urbandale and formerly of Steamboat Rock, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the New Hope Assembly of God in Urbandale. Burial will take place at 1:30p.m. at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in rural Ackley. Visitation will be an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Rescue League, Toys for Tots or the Steamboat Rock Historical Society. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

