John T. Siebel

WATERLOO — John Thomas Siebel, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from complications of lung cancer.
He was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Raphael and Eileen Keegan Siebel. He married Cynthia Mart in 1967; they later divorced. He then married Vickie Armstrong on June 30, 2016, in Waterloo.
John graduated from Don Bosco High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy and served three tours of duty in the Vietnam War until being discharged in 1969. He then became employed as a plumber with Young Plumbing and Heating, Hicks Plumbing and Heating, Russ Foth Plumbing and Heating, and retired from Hudson Plumbing and Heating in 2011.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Michelle (Gary) Robinson of Cedar Rapids, John Tracy Siebel of North Carolina and Hidie (Ben) Gardner of Waterloo; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, David (Bonnie) of Eagle Center, Bill of Hudson, Jeff (Kathy) of Cedar Falls and Tom (Shellie) Siebel of Mesa, Ariz.; two sisters Sherry (Ron) Sell of Traer and Lori (Dick) Platt of Waterloo and a brother-in-law, Dennis Coleman.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Mary Bixby Coleman.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home and also for one hour before services on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
John is in Heaven now doing what he loved best, sitting on a river bank fishing with his dad.
