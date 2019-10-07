GILBERTVILLE – John T. Lavenz, 78, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at Manor Care Health Services, Waterloo.
He was born July 25, 1941, in Waterloo, son of John P. and Adelyn O’Connell Lavenz. He married Sandra Broten on July 28, 1996, in Evansdale.
John graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1959. He served in the U. S. Army in the United States, Germany and Viet Nam, retiring as a Sergeant after 20 years of service.
Survivors include: his wife; a daughter, Patricia Goff of Jacksonville, Arkansas; three sons, Michael (Diane) Lavenz of Cedar Falls, Robert (Mary) Lavenz of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Frank Lavenz of Jacksonville, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Chrissy Goff, Beth Lavenz, Jeff Lavenz and Jenna Bevens; three great-grandchildren, Haley, Marcus and Landon; a sister, Kathleen (Rodge) Bickerstaff of Bellevue, Nebraska; three brothers, Richard Lavenz of Loveland, Colorado, and Robert (Carmen) Lavenz and Lawrence (Emy) Lavenz, both of Waterloo; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two house cats, Buttons and Spice.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Rebecca Susan “Beki” Lavenz and Mary Agnes Wirtz; and a brother, Nicholas Lavenz.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Thursday.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
