John Stephen Latta III

He attended UNI, ISU and completed his studies in engineering in 1953 at the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. John and Prue moved to Oregon in 1953 to work as a service manager for a Portland Buick dealership. Around 1957, John and Prue returned to Iowa to assist with the family business, J.S. Latta and Son. In 1965, John and Prue, along with four kids, moved back to Portland, hoping to begin a new chapter in their lives in the state they had earlier fallen in love with — Oregon. John, supported by Prue, followed several career paths, including the purchase of an insulating window manufacturing company, Temp-Seal NW, at that time, a leading-edge company in the area of “green” energy-efficient construction technology. In 1974, he founded John Latta Associates, Inc., specializing in wholesale commercial insulated glazing materials and construction sealants, servicing the Pacific Northwest. Today, John Latta Associates, Inc., is a leading distributor in the region of commercial sealants, waterproofing, insulating foam tapes and concrete-related supplies used in the construction industry.