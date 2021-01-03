August 15, 1930—December 2, 2020
John Stephen Latta III, 90, of Wilsonville, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
John was born August 15, 1930 to John Jr. and Mae (Reinhart) Latta in Cedar Falls, Iowa graduating from Northern University High School in 1948. He married Prudence (Prue) Smith on September 6, 1950. Together they raised five children.
He attended UNI, ISU and completed his studies in engineering in 1953 at the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. John and Prue moved to Oregon in 1953 to work as a service manager for a Portland Buick dealership. Around 1957, John and Prue returned to Iowa to assist with the family business, J.S. Latta and Son. In 1965, John and Prue, along with four kids, moved back to Portland, hoping to begin a new chapter in their lives in the state they had earlier fallen in love with — Oregon. John, supported by Prue, followed several career paths, including the purchase of an insulating window manufacturing company, Temp-Seal NW, at that time, a leading-edge company in the area of “green” energy-efficient construction technology. In 1974, he founded John Latta Associates, Inc., specializing in wholesale commercial insulated glazing materials and construction sealants, servicing the Pacific Northwest. Today, John Latta Associates, Inc., is a leading distributor in the region of commercial sealants, waterproofing, insulating foam tapes and concrete-related supplies used in the construction industry.
John and Prue enjoyed spending time with their children, including camping, fishing, waterskiing, boating and travel. John earned his pilot’s license in the 1960’s. John and Prue, especially during retirement, enjoyed flying, traveling and spending time on their boat.
John is survived by his five children: John Latta IV (Diane), Spokane, WA; Faith (Steve) Young, Hillsboro, OR; Peter Latta, Milwaukie, OR; Laurie Roberts, Aurora, OR; and Tom (Angie) Latta, Aurora, OR. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sarah (Drew) Crowther, Ryan Roberts, Casey Roberts, Oliver and Isabel Latta; and his sister, Joanne Latta Reeves.
John is preceded in death by his wife and parents.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at a later date with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Portland Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Cedar Falls Bible Conference (439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613) where he spent many summers with his grandmother and sister.
