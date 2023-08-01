April 27, 1931—July 28, 2023

WATERLOO—John Jr. Sliekers, 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 28 at his home of natural causes.

He was born April 27, 1931 in Round Lake, Minn., son of John and Lettitia Maude Woods Sliekers, Sr.

He married Dolores “Jean” Leyden on Aug. 23, 1951 in San Diego, Calif.

John graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Iowa. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member and Past Commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1623, a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge.

He was an electrician with local IBEW 288, retiring in 1992.

Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; two sons, Martin of Bend, Ore., and Tyson of Waterloo; three daughters, Teresa (Tom) Arnold of Bend, Ore., Lynn (Mark) Knecht of Nashua, and Sara (Harold) Clayton of Littleton, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by a son, John Jeffery Sliekers; a brother, Arden; and three sisters, Gerry Thompson, Geneva Knepp and Jeanne Messerschmitt.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 138 and VFW Post 1623, along with flag presentation by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Public visitation will be for one hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.