October 3, 1935-January 18, 2023

John Schipper, 87, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Greene, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Greene. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Greene is caring for John and his family.

John, of German descent, was born in rural Butler County, Iowa, on October 3, 1935, the son of George and Anna (Miller) Schipper. He was the seventh of eleven children. John attended country school in Ripley Township, Butler County, until the eighth grade. After his father died on December 26, 1950, John went to work as a farm hand.

John married the love of his life, Marie DeBoer, in Bristow, Iowa, on January 24, 1957. John and Marie farmed side-by-side together for numerous decades. They also were blessed with three children: Byron, David and Carol.

John loved all aspects of farming. He also loved to serve in church, play 500, read, visit with his siblings and over 100 first cousins. He enjoyed eating Marie’s wonderful cooking and always spoke to his mother in German.

John is survived by his sons Byron (Mary) Schipper of Greene and David (Nancy) Schipper of Plainfield; daughter Carol (Jim) Josten of Des Moines; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Jessie Peters; sister-in-law Sharon Schipper and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marie in November 2022; brothers Bennie (JoAnn), George (Grace) Schipper, Harm (Janet) Schipper, Andrew Schipper and infant brother; sisters Annie (Vern) Prange, Pearl Schipper, Esther (Harm) Krull and Violet (Herman) Kappel; brother-in-law Louie Peters; nephew Gerald Peters and niece Vickie Hildebrand.