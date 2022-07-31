July 14, 2022
John Robert (Rob) Umfleet, Sr., 60, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home in Forsyth, MT.
In 1980, Rob graduated from Custer County HS in Miles City, MT and attended Bartlesville Wesleyan College, Bartlesville, OK. He married Janna Elsberry on January 2, 1982. They were married 34 years.
Survivors include his son, John Robert (Robbie), Jr. and daughter, Bethany. He was preceded in death by his father, Clark Umfleet.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 3622 Hammond Ave., Waterloo on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.