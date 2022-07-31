 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Robert (Rob) Umfleet, Sr.

July 14, 2022

John Robert (Rob) Umfleet, Sr., 60, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home in Forsyth, MT.

In 1980, Rob graduated from Custer County HS in Miles City, MT and attended Bartlesville Wesleyan College, Bartlesville, OK. He married Janna Elsberry on January 2, 1982. They were married 34 years.

Survivors include his son, John Robert (Robbie), Jr. and daughter, Bethany. He was preceded in death by his father, Clark Umfleet.

A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 3622 Hammond Ave., Waterloo on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

