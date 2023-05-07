November 11, 1953-May 2, 2023

John Robert Brandenburg passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Waterloo. He was born on November 11, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, son of John Edward and Anna Frances (White) Brandenburg. As a child, John and his family moved to Florida and in 1970, they relocated to Colorado. John graduated high school in Colorado, in 1971. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, working as an airplane mechanic at the Clovis Air Force Base in New Mexico, during Vietnam. After his stint in the military, he moved back to Florida and began working for Martin Marietta in the space shuttle program.

John moved to Iowa and went on to further his education at Hawkeye Community College and obtained an Associate of Arts degree in 1998, obtaining his A&P license. He worked for Swieter Aircraft in Waterloo after graduation. In 2006, he started at John Deere in Waterloo where he worked as a Product Development Specialist; retiring March 31, 2022.

John enjoyed refurbishing cars, cooking, gardening, NASCAR, rocket launches, and was an avid sports fan.

John is survived by his sisters Nancy Davenport of Chatsworth, GA, Paula (Mel) Nordentoft of Melbourne, FL, Jan (Tom) Nichols of Evansdale, and Sharon (Steve) Nordentoft of Highlands Ranch, CO; 10 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; aunts Wilma Brandenburg, Evelyn Ford, and Elizabeth Brandenburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece Lindsay Nichols; several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for John will be held on Tuesday, May 9th at 11:00 AM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.