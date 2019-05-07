(1947-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — John Robert “Bob” Thomas, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 4, at home.
He was born April 21, 1947, in Omaha, Neb., son of Quinton and Marianne (Hackett) Thomas. He married Jodie Perkins on Oct. 22, 1977, in Cedar Falls.
He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1965 and earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa in 1969. He retired as president of sales at Professional Office Services in 2011.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Matt Thomas of North Liberty; a daughter, Meghan (John) Clark of West Des Moines; and two grandchildren, Sophie and Trace Clark.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Jim Thomas.
Services: No services are being planned. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.