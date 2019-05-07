{{featured_button_text}}
John Robert "Bob" Thomas

 Bob Thomas

(1947-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — John Robert “Bob” Thomas, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 4, at home.

He was born April 21, 1947, in Omaha, Neb., son of Quinton and Marianne (Hackett) Thomas. He married Jodie Perkins on Oct. 22, 1977, in Cedar Falls.

He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1965 and earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa in 1969. He retired as president of sales at Professional Office Services in 2011.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Matt Thomas of North Liberty; a daughter, Meghan (John) Clark of West Des Moines; and two grandchildren, Sophie and Trace Clark.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Jim Thomas.

Services: No services are being planned. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

