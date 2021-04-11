FAIRBANK—John Risse age 73 of Fairbank passed away April 9, 2021 at his home. He was born October 27, 1947 in Waterloo the son of Wilbert and Harriett (Allgood) Risse. John grew up in rural Dunkerton and attended and graduated from Wapsie Valley Community Schools, Class of 66. After graduation John enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for three years in the Vietnam War. When John returned home from the service he became a welder working first at Clay Equipment and then Top-Air both in Cedar Falls and most recently GMT in Waverly finally retiring after 50 plus years in the workforce. He married Pam Clark on February 17, 2010 in Fairbank and they have been together for a total of 26 years. John loved to hunt and fish and ride his motorcycle he also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, his daughter; Tori Risse, three grandchildren; Cristina (Eric) Schweyer and Mike Benson, one great grandchild; Jackson Schweyer, three step-children; Jeremy (Brandee) Clark, Michael Clark and Doug Stearns, four step-grandchildren; Brittney (Jerry) Stearns, Cory (Amy) Stearns, Staci (Colby) White and Alex Brewer, three step-great-grandchildren; Kamery, Ryken and Damian Davidson, three brothers; Jim (Kathy) Risse, Joe (Carole) Risse and Jerry Risse, two sisters; Jane Rissman and Judy Casey. John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Jeff and Jay Risse, a nephew; Jamie Risse, a brother-in-law; Jeff Casey and a step-daughter; Theresa Stearns.