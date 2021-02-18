December 21, 1954-February 14, 2021

John Richard Eastman, 66, of Nisswa, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at his home in Nisswa, Minnesota. He was born on December 21, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Paul and Betty Eastman.

He married Dana Hagge on September 13, 1980, spending 40 happy years of marriage together.

He worked many years in the local school system as a custodian.

John was known for his quick wit and easy smile. He liked to laugh and share his love of fishing and the outdoors with his family and friends.

Survived by: his wife, Dana Eastman; three sisters, Jacquelyn Eastman and Paula (Kevin) Swanson both of Cedar Falls and Mary (Byron) Treichel of Waterloo; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his dad, Paul Eastman; his mom, Betty Eastman; his brother, Randy Eastman; and one sister, Linda Grey.

In keeping with the wishes of John, there will be no funeral services. Memorials and condolences can be made directly to the family.