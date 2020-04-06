John Rice Cole
0 entries

John Rice Cole

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Rice Cole

John Rice Cole

(1945-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – John Rice Cole, 74, of Greenfield, Mass. Died at home March 12 from a Parkinson's disease-related illness.

He was born Feb. 18, 1945, in McCook, Neb. He received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, his master’s from the University of Illinois and Ph.D. from Columbia University in anthropology. He taught at Drew University, Hartwick College, UMass-Amherst, University of Northern Iowa and other colleges.

Hewas an author and editor of many publications. He was a member or fellow of the American Anthropology Association, Society for American Archaeology, Society of Sigma Xi, AAAS and associations. He was past president and board member of National Center of Science Education. He was director of communications at the American Humanist Association. He won the American Humanist Association's "Humanist Contribution to Science" award and a Humanist prize for the video documentary, "Case of the Texas Footprints."

Survivors: his wife, Teresa; his in-laws; and a nephew and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother.

Services: There will be no services per his instructions.

Memorials: to the National Center for Science Education or your favorite charity.

John had a keen wit and sense of humor. He was kind and generous. John loved to collect old books, especially about Darwinism, evolutionary anthropology, and culture. He relished cooking everything from pumpkin stuffed with peaches to bread machine bread. He like buying heirloom tomatoes at farmers' markets.

To plant a tree in memory of John Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News