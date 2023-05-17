August 9, 1952-May 14, 2023

JESUP-John Russell Pullin, 70, of Jesup, died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

John was born on August 9, 1952, in Waterloo, the son of Edwin and Wanda Paulsen Pullin.

He graduated from Hudson High School with the of Class of 1971.

He married Elniece Standridge on April 7, 1973, at Hudson United Methodist Church; she died October 21, 2010.

After high school, John worked for Meany Casket Company. He then went to work for Deere & Co. starting in the Foundry. He retired in 2008 after 37 years as an assembler at the NE Site (Tractor Works). He was a member of UAW Local 838.

John was a drag racer, who loved to work on his own classic cars. John was well known for being witty and dishing out his many one-liners.

John is survived by his son Russell (Vikki Draeger) Pullin‚ Jesup; grandchildren, Angelle Pullin and Logan Pullin; 4 siblings: sister Judy Smelser‚ Billings‚ MT, brother Jack (Gloria) Pullin of Jesup, sister Nancy (Steve) Risse of Waterloo and sister JoAnne (Dale) Wooden of Hudson; many nieces and nephews; and 3 sisters-in-law, Diane (Marvin) Schellhorn of Waterloo, Mary Lou Nirk of Evansdale and Wanda Standridge of Jesup.

John is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Locke on 4th, Waterloo.

Funeral Services: 1:30 PM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Jesup Bible Fellowship Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.