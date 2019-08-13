John R. Klahsen

(1932-2019)
APLINGTON — John Richard Klahsen, 87, of Aplington, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mayo Clinic-St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., following complications from surgery the day before.
He was born June 10, 1932, in Hardin Township, Hardin County, son of Klaas and Pearl (Frey) Klahsen. On Feb. 4, 1959, he married Francine Faye Billerbeck at the Congregational Church in Reinbeck. She preceded him in death.
He was a 1950 graduate of Aplington High School. After graduation, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Kingsley Construction. John then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until February 1955. He worked at Rath Packing Plant in Waterloo before moving to his current farm where he began farming for the next 50 years, retiring in 2008, yet continuing to live there until his death.
John was a member of Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley, his entire life, where he served as both elder and deacon for various terms and where he taught Sunday school for many years. He also served as RCYF leader with his wife and currently was a member of the Pastoral Search Committee. He served as a Butler County REC board director for 28 years. He was a trustee for Washington Township and a member of the Aplington Lions Club. John was a member of the Aplington AMVETS Post 102, where he served as past commander. He participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in September 2016.
Survived by: two daughters, Teresa (Troy) Feldman of Greene and Sue (Bob Moran) of West Des Moines; six grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Kehe of Aurora, Ill., Alisa Roth of West Des Moines, Lisa Feldman of Rochester, John Roth of Cedar Falls, Austin Roth of Cedar Rapids and Jared Feldman of Greene; two great-grandchildren, Kenzie Kehe and Kellan Kehe of Aurora; two brothers, Bill (Shirley) Klahsen and Hank Klahsen, both of Aplington; a sister-in-law, Frances (Russell) Lorenzen of Clear Lake; a sister-in-law, Ann Rae Billerbeck of Reinbeck; multiple nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; his sisters-in-law, Patty Klahsen, Eunice Neil, Leora Neil, Reva Billerbeck and Myrne Billerbeck; two brothers-in-law, David Neil and Donald Billerbeck; and a son-in-law, David Roth.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Washington Reformed Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
John liked “tinkering” in his machine shed and fixing things. He also enjoyed working on and driving older cars and tractors. On Aug. 3, 2019, he completed the Aplington Tractor Ride and enjoyed telling of the fun he had. Above all, John enjoyed attending — along with Francine — all his daughters’ and grandchildren’s sports/extra-curricular activities.
