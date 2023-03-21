March 17, 2023
NASHUA-John Phyfe, age 83, of Nashua, IA, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli, IA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua. Military honors will be conducted by the Nashua Ralph Nicholson VFW Post 6792 immediately after the service outside of the church.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Online condolences for John’s family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.