March 17, 2023

NASHUA-John Phyfe, age 83, of Nashua, IA, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua. Military honors will be conducted by the Nashua Ralph Nicholson VFW Post 6792 immediately after the service outside of the church.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Online condolences for John’s family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com