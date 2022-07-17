John Patrick “JP” Welch

April 12, 1950 – July 11, 2022

WATERLOO-JP Welch of Waterloo died Monday July 11, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born April 12, 1950 in Waterloo, son of Jack and Patricia Kuehl Welch. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968 and attended the University of Iowa. He also served in the United States Marines.

JP married Kathy Wettengel on March 30, 1974 at St. Joseph Church in Waterloo. They later divorced. He worked at Young Plumbing as well as in insurance and pipe sales. An aneurysm forced JP to retire early 30 years ago.

JP lived a miraculous life in that he survived a life-ending aneurysm which included having to be taught to walk and re-learn basic life skills. He was proud to have recently celebrated 29 years of sobriety.

JP was a bit of a raconteur and a renaissance man in that he could revel in stories from his younger years in exacting detail. His memories of experiences going back 50-60 years were amazing and most of them had a shred of truth in them.

JP is survived by a daughter, Nicole (Joel) Tribelhorn of Loveland, CO; her children Raquel and Max and son Ryan of Fort Collins, CO as well as his beloved dog “Amy.”

He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Scott.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. All condolences and thoughts should be emailed or mailed to Nicole Tribelhorn at nicoleroybal_@comcast.net or 1490 26th St. SW Loveland, CO 80357.