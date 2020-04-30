John P. Brucher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1938-2020)

WATERLOO – John Pearson Brucher, 81, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 28, at Living Center West, Cedar Rapids, from COVID-19 complicated by a lengthy illness.

He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Col. Edward and Helen Snelson Brucher. He married Barbara Rinker in 1959. They later divorced. He married Sandra Nichols on Aug. 10, 1968, in Janesville.

John graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1957. He served on the Waterloo Police Department for three years, but retired from H&W Motor Express in 1995 after 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Survivors: three sons, Jim Brucher of Virginia, David (Denise) Brucher of Watkins and Ken Brucher of Waterloo; a daughter, Jacki (David) Moore of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Easton and Bennett Brucher of Virginia and Zac and Seth Moore of Cedar Rapids; a twin brother, James (Susan) Brucher of Waterloo, and a sister-in-law, Lois Brucher of Oklahoma.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Michael; a sister, Ann; and his wife who died on March 8 of this year.