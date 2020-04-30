John P. Brucher

(1938-2020)
WATERLOO – John Pearson Brucher, 81, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 28, at Living Center West, Cedar Rapids, from COVID-19 complicated by a lengthy illness.
He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Col. Edward and Helen Snelson Brucher. He married Barbara Rinker in 1959. They later divorced. He married Sandra Nichols on Aug. 10, 1968, in Janesville.
John graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1957. He served on the Waterloo Police Department for three years, but retired from H&W Motor Express in 1995 after 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Survivors: three sons, Jim Brucher of Virginia, David (Denise) Brucher of Watkins and Ken Brucher of Waterloo; a daughter, Jacki (David) Moore of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Easton and Bennett Brucher of Virginia and Zac and Seth Moore of Cedar Rapids; a twin brother, James (Susan) Brucher of Waterloo, and a sister-in-law, Lois Brucher of Oklahoma.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Michael; a sister, Ann; and his wife who died on March 8 of this year.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a private family service will be held. A public memorial service with military rites will be conducted later. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family. Cards may be sent to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgraraup.com.
John was a member of Waterloo Lodge #105 A.F.& A.M., the El Kahir Shrine and was a El Mecca Shrine Clown. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, duck and pheasant hunting, and singing in the choir at Janesville United Methodist Church where he was a member.
