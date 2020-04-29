John P. Brucher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – John Pearson Brucher, 81, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 28, at Living Center West, Cedar Rapids.

He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Edward and Helen Snelson Brucher. He married Barbara Rinker in 1959. They later divorced. He married Sandra Nichols on Aug. 10, 1968, in Janesville. She died March 8, 2020.

John graduated from Waterloo West High School. He was a policeman for three years and was employed with Hardin Motor Works, retiring in 1995. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Survivors: three sons, Jim Brucher of Virginia, David (Denise) Brucher of Watkins and Ken Brucher of Waterloo; a daughter, Jacki (David) Moore of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Easton and Bennett Brucher and Zac and Seth Moore; and his twin brother, James (Susan) Brucher of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Michael; and a sister, Ann.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. A public memorial service with military rites will be conducted later. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.