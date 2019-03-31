{{featured_button_text}}
John P. Boggie

(1941-2019)

WATERLOO — John P. Boggie, 77, of DeWitt, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 28, at Maggie’s House in DeWitt.

He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, son of Carroll and Lola Schatz Boggie. He married Frances Fitzgerald. They later divorced. He then married Gloria Kloberdanz on Aug. 6, 1983, in Waterloo. She died March 24, 2018.

John was employed by Warren Transport as data processing manager for more than 20 years, before retiring in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survived by: a stepdaughter, Karla (Kevin) Klein of Dubuque; a stepson, Kenneth (Tricia) Stirm III of Des Moines; a grandson, Nicholas Klein; three granddaughters, Hailey Stirm, Samantha Klein, and Kayla Klein; and three nieces and a nephew.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Nancy Kroeger.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be performed by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale Post 31, along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

