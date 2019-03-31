(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — John P. Boggie, 77, of DeWitt, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 28, at Maggie’s House in DeWitt.
He was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, son of Carroll and Lola Schatz Boggie. He married Frances Fitzgerald. They later divorced. He then married Gloria Kloberdanz on Aug. 6, 1983, in Waterloo. She died March 24, 2018.
John was employed by Warren Transport as data processing manager for more than 20 years, before retiring in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survived by: a stepdaughter, Karla (Kevin) Klein of Dubuque; a stepson, Kenneth (Tricia) Stirm III of Des Moines; a grandson, Nicholas Klein; three granddaughters, Hailey Stirm, Samantha Klein, and Kayla Klein; and three nieces and a nephew.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Nancy Kroeger.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be performed by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale Post 31, along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.