John N. Paricka

(1978-2020)

John Norbert Paricka, 41, of Waterloo, died August 28, due to Covid 19, at MercyOne in Des Moines.

He was born October 31, 1978 in Waterloo, son of Joseph and Beverly (Klinkhammer) Paricka.

John graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1997. He then attended Iowa Central Community College graduating in 1999.

He married his high school sweetheart & the catch of his life, Darliene Rehlander April 19, 2008 in Waterloo.

He was employed with Starlite Recovery and Investigations.

John loved his wife, his family & his friends. One of his favorite titles was ‘Uncle Johnny’.

John was an avid fisherman, especially large mouth bass; spending countless hours on the Mississippi River in Harpers Ferry.

He played football in high school, college and locally for the Cedar Valley Vikings.