May 11, 1955-March 15, 2021
ELMHURST-John Murphy Powers, 65, of Elmhurst, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died March 15, 2021 in Elmhurst of esophageal cancer.
He was born May 11, 1955 in Waterloo, son of Cyril Joseph & Patricia Ann Murphy Powers.
John attended Columbus High School, Waterloo, class of 1973 and was a graduate of the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
John had a lot of affection for Waterloo in the 1960s & 70s; this was the time when he lived there. He had strong memories of Byrnes Park in summer: the swimming pool (blue chlorinated water), the baseball fields (hot in the sun), the golf course (muddy ponds). He had strong memories of Byrnes Park in winter: ice skating & playing hockey at the rink where you changed into your skates in the park department equipment building, sledding on that big old wood ramp down from the club house. John loved to stay out late & play when we were all kids. The main area in town for him was West Third Street, bordered by Fletcher Avenue, Home Park Boulevard, Lawnhill Avenue & Reber Avenue. Black Hawk Creek was not far away. John was a life-long Catholic. He had great fidelity to a spiritual life. In his apartment outside Chicago, he had many books by Thomas Merton, Dorothy Day & Henri Nouwen. John was fluent in Spanish. He had an affinity for marginalized communities. He had a strong desire for social justice.
John is survived by two sisters, Patricia Ann Smith (Joseph), of Mondovi, Wisc. and Mary Katherine Stein of Iowa City, Iowa; his brother, Michael James Powers of Minneapolis, Minn.; Five nephews, Bradley Smith (Sarah), David Stein (Nicole), Araan Schmidt (Jamie), Ian Powers & Samuel Powers.
A memorial mass will be planned at a later date.
Memories of John or online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com where the date, time & details for the memorial mass will also be posted.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home at 300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701.
