John Murphy Powers

John had a lot of affection for Waterloo in the 1960s & 70s; this was the time when he lived there. He had strong memories of Byrnes Park in summer: the swimming pool (blue chlorinated water), the baseball fields (hot in the sun), the golf course (muddy ponds). He had strong memories of Byrnes Park in winter: ice skating & playing hockey at the rink where you changed into your skates in the park department equipment building, sledding on that big old wood ramp down from the club house. John loved to stay out late & play when we were all kids. The main area in town for him was West Third Street, bordered by Fletcher Avenue, Home Park Boulevard, Lawnhill Avenue & Reber Avenue. Black Hawk Creek was not far away. John was a life-long Catholic. He had great fidelity to a spiritual life. In his apartment outside Chicago, he had many books by Thomas Merton, Dorothy Day & Henri Nouwen. John was fluent in Spanish. He had an affinity for marginalized communities. He had a strong desire for social justice.