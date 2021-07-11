John Mullaney died on July 7, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona after a long illness with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on June 18, 1935 in Cresco, Iowa to Patrick Mullaney and Martha Gossman Mullaney. He grew up on a farm in Winneshiek County, Iowa and attended a one-room school for most of his elementary grades. He moved to Waterloo, Iowa with his family in 1949 and attended Our Lady of Victory Academy graduating from its High School in 1954. He started playing golf in 9th grade and taught himself the game while working at Sunnyside Country Club on Newell Street in Waterloo. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and served from 1958 to 1960. He spent most of his Army time in Special Services as a golf pro at a U.S. officers club in Germany. In 1961, he became the assistant to the pro at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. In 1973, he moved to Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls as the Head Professional. He married Patricia (Pat) Iltis on November 29, 1974 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. John and Pat became a team that worked together in the Pro Shop at Beaver Hills and later purchased a miniature golf course on Airline Highway in Waterloo. In 1987, they sold most of their possessions, bought a motor home and traveled the U.S. They settled in Surprise, Arizona and bought property at Happy Trails Resort where John continued his golfing. John loved golf from the minute he took a golf club in his hand. He was a member of the PGA and spent many years instructing others on how to play the game of golf.