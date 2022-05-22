December 26, 2021
John Michael Beecher, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, died as he lived, peacefully, on December 26, 2021, surrounded by family.
A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 Thursday, June 2, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until service time. A luncheon will follow after the burial at Byrnes Park Clubhouse. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to: Iowa Vietnam Veterans of America Iowa State Council, Prelude Behavioral Services of Des Moines or Arizona Humane Society.
