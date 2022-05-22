 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Michael Beecher

December 26, 2021

John Michael Beecher, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, died as he lived, peacefully, on December 26, 2021, surrounded by family.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 Thursday, June 2, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until service time. A luncheon will follow after the burial at Byrnes Park Clubhouse. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to: Iowa Vietnam Veterans of America Iowa State Council, Prelude Behavioral Services of Des Moines or Arizona Humane Society.

