John Martin Ross

June 18, 1953-May 29, 2023

WATERLOO-John Martin Ross, 69, of Waterloo Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023.

John, "JR" was born June 18, 1953, in Rockford, Illinois to Richard and Evelyn (Foster) Ross.

John married his sweetheart, Diane Ross on October 31, 1970. John had many trades including being an electrician and overall handyman, he also owned several pizza restaurants. John was working as a Maintenance Technician at the Isle Casino since 2007.

John enjoyed family vacations, working, tinkering in the garage, and doing puzzles. John was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, creative, and a bit of a jokester and often made embarrassing and humorous remarks, to the chagrin of his family! John was always busy and cherished his children, grandchildren, and even his "furry" grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife, Diane; Daughters, Gina (Tom) Blaskovich, and Trina Ross Holt; son, Gary Ross; grandchildren, Evan, Isabel, Sean, Owen, and Noah; siblings, Judy Cox, Frank (Sandy) Annett, Margaret Ross, Donald Ross; and many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents, Richard & Evelyn Ross, Joseph Jones; brothers, David, Bill, Stan; and sister, Dixie.

Per John's final wishes, his body was donated to the University of Iowa for education and research purposes.

Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Celebrate John's life 12 August 2023 11am - 2pm @ Isle Casino