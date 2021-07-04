November 24, 1938-June 29, 2021

WATERLOO-John Marcus Meyer passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 29th at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Private family services will be held on Monday, July 5 at 1:30 PM at the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Inurnment will be at the Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, IA at a later date.

John was born on November 24, 1938, in Morristown, New Jersey, to Herman and Doris (Baer) Meyer. He graduated from West High, always proud to say he was part of the class of “57”. John attended Iowa State and then took two years of Design Training at the Cope School of Die Design Engineering in Chicago. He joined the family business, Progressive Tool Company, Waterloo, in the early ‘60’s, John became the President after the retirement of his father.

John married Jacquelyn (Nohre) Meier on December 20th, 1992, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. John and Jackie enjoyed nearly 29 years of shared faith and love of family. They loved travel, music venues, and winters in Florida.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn; Stepdaughter Joanna (Kevin) Ramsden-Meier, Step-Son, Jay Meier; grandchildren, Emma Leigh and Brady Ramsden-Meier, all of Cedar Falls; brother-in-law, Scott Nohre of Marion, IA.