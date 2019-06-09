(1943-2019)
WATERLOO — John M. Warren, 76, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 3, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., from complications of cancer.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1943, in Chicago, son of Irwin Diamond Warren and Frances Walburga Marsili Warren. He married Sandra “Sandie” Tate on May 26, 1973 in Waterloo.
John graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961, earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Iowa in 1965, and his doctor of jurisprudence degree from Drake University Law School in 1968. He practiced law for 10 years and later joined Warren Transport as corporate counsel. He then pursued his passion for computers, establishing Warren Computer Center. John joined Power Engineering and Manufacturing, Ltd. as president from 2007 until present.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and had been active in Jaycees, Iowa Bar Association, and Center for Industrial Research and Service.
Survived by: his wife; four daughters, Ginger (Scott) Knapp of Rochester, Terri Tate of Waterloo, Kimberly (Jason) Dahl of Rochester and Susie (Kevin) Karns of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Kennis, April (Brian), Whitney, Zach, Noah, Maddy, Claire, Adam (Leslie), Brooke (James “Shaggy”), Johnathon, Kaden, Kylie and Sebastian; six great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Gideon, Judah, Ivy, Erikson and Paisley; a sister, Donna (Vern) Nelson of Waterloo; a brother, George (Mary Ellen) Warren of Waterloo; and a sister, Deborah (Mike) Kennedy of Camarillo, Calif.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two daughters, Gina Warren and Christina Warren; two grandchildren, Christian Karns and Laura Karns; three sisters, Mary Ellen Molinaro, Frances Warren and Jenny Mae Warren; and a brother, Irwin Warren.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Memorials: may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Waterloo; or to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
John enjoyed golf, home improvement projects, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed Hallmark movies, mysteries, and self-help books.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.