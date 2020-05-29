John M. Stanford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1932-2020)

QUASQUETON — John “Jack” Myron Stanford, 88, of Quasqueton, died Wednesday, May 27, following complications of a stroke.

He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Rowley, the son of Clarence and Sadie (Kidd) Stanford. He married Sharon Rae Borrusch on May 13, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War where he worked as a radar electrician on Naval blimps. He worked as a bench assembler at John Deere Tractor Works for many years until retiring in 1992. Jack was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church, the Quasqueton American Legion Post #434 where was past commander and chaplain, and the Quasqueton Masonic Lodge A.F.& A.M. He also coached Little League baseball for many years.

Survivors: his wife; children Carmon (Russell) McGraw of Quasqueton, Chris (Cindy) Stanford of West Des Moines, Cheryl Stanford of Cedar Falls, and Charlie Stanford of Winthrop; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Allison), Mike (Meghan), Rachel, Jason (Lindsay), Kelli, Danielle, Jamie (Mitchell), David (Kayla), Jonathan, Brandon and Kendyl; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.