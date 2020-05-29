John M. Stanford
0 entries

John M. Stanford

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John M. Stanford

(1932-2020)

QUASQUETON — John “Jack” Myron Stanford, 88, of Quasqueton, died Wednesday, May 27, following complications of a stroke.

He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Rowley, the son of Clarence and Sadie (Kidd) Stanford. He married Sharon Rae Borrusch on May 13, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War where he worked as a radar electrician on Naval blimps. He worked as a bench assembler at John Deere Tractor Works for many years until retiring in 1992. Jack was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church, the Quasqueton American Legion Post #434 where was past commander and chaplain, and the Quasqueton Masonic Lodge A.F.& A.M. He also coached Little League baseball for many years.

Survivors: his wife; children Carmon (Russell) McGraw of Quasqueton, Chris (Cindy) Stanford of West Des Moines, Cheryl Stanford of Cedar Falls, and Charlie Stanford of Winthrop; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Allison), Mike (Meghan), Rachel, Jason (Lindsay), Kelli, Danielle, Jamie (Mitchell), David (Kayla), Jonathan, Brandon and Kendyl; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Clare; a great-grandson, Royce; two sisters, Bernice Kimball and Maxine Schweitzer; and five brothers, LaVern, Donald, Lyle, Robert and Richard.

Services: A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Inurnment with military honors will be held in Quasqueton Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials: sent in his name to El Kahir Shrine to support Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 900 Tower Terrace Road, Hiawatha, IA 52233.

Online condolences at www.iowacremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Stanford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News