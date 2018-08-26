APLINGTON — John Mark “Jack” Miller, 89, of Aplington, died Friday, Aug. 24, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center.
He was born Aug. 28, 1928, on the home farm in Butler County, north of Aplington, son of Bert and Tillie (Alberts) Miller. On June 20, 1953, he married Joan Phyllis Mehmen at a Lutheran church in Cedar Falls.
He attended school at Melrose Township No. 2. After his schooling, Jack worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After their marriage, Jack and Joan farmed and raised their family on the same farm where Jack was born. He was a member of the Kesley Presbyterian Church in Kesley, where he also served as an elder, and the Aplington AMVETs.
Survived by: two sons, Jeffery (Kim) Miller of North Freedom, Wis., and James (Tamara) Miller of Aplington; a daughter, Jolene (Joe) Thorne of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Michael Dann, Nicole (Mark) Day, Maggie (Robert) Gorter, Zachary Miller, Ashley Graves and Taylor (Andrea) Graves; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Aalderks of Aplington; and two sisters-in-law, Dee Miller of Aplington and Hannah Miller of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; eight sisters, Cornelia Jungling, Henrietta Mennen, Carrie Bertram, Madeline Cordes, Marion Cordes, Bertilda Freese, Mildred Ridder and Frances Stubbe; and three brothers, Merle, Dick and Delbert Miller.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the First Reformed Church in Bristow, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Care Initiative Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He enjoyed taking fishing vacations to Bass Lake, Minn., and to Randall’s Resort in Baudette, Minn. Jack enjoyed trading in his cars for new ones, fishing at their farm pond and spending time with family.
