WATERLOO-John M. Hurley, 74, of Boca Raton, FL, died March 21, 2022, in Boca Raton. Public Visitation will be May 19th at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 5:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in John’s honor be made to Place of Hope of Palm Beach County, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or American Cancer Society. www.LockeFuneralServices.com.