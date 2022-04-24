May 19, 1947-March 21, 2022
WATERLOO-John M. Hurley, 74, of Boca Raton, FL, died March 21, 2022, in Boca Raton. Public Visitation will be May 19th at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 5:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in John’s honor be made to Place of Hope of Palm Beach County, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or American Cancer Society. www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.