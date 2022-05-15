John M. Hurley

May 19, 1947-March 21, 2022

WATERLOO-John M. Hurley, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on March 21, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. He was 74 and had bile duct cancer.

The sixth of nine children, John was born on May 19, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, to James and Agnes (McCarville) Hurley. After graduating from Columbus High School in Waterloo, he earned a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, and later achieved his Certificate in Public Administration from the University of Southern California, Washington, D.C.

After beginning his professional career with the Iowa Department of Corrections, he joined the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Over his 26 year career there, he rose steadily from Correctional Officer to serve as Warden of several of the nations largest correctional institutions, including the United States Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum, often referred to as the “Supermax,” in Florence, Colorado. In 1998, he retired from the BOP to join The GEO Group, where he quickly rose from Warden to Senior Vice President and President of Operations, before retiring from GEO in 2016.

While he achieved great professional satisfaction from his career, John's attention was centered on his family throughout his life. He was unendingly proud of his four children (Aaron, JP, Drew & Caitlin) and fourteen grandchildren, from whom he drew ample supplies of love, motivation and perseverance. His long time partner, Jennifer, was the rock of his life.

A passionate golfer, he could often be found on area courses with cherished friends, or on noted courses from his wish list throughout America and abroad. He was introduced to fly fishing in his sixties, and delighted in it.

He is survived by his love Jennifer; three sons, Aaron Hurley of Hagerstown, MD, Jonathon Patrick (Genysis) Hurley of Germantown, MD, and James Drew (Kara) Hurley of Monrovia, MD; a daughter, Caitlin (Rafael Torres) Hurley of Frederick, MD; thirteen grandchildren; three brothers, Jim (Jennifer) of Los Angeles, CA; Mike (Betty) of Cedar Falls, IA; and Tim (Kathy McCoy) of Waterloo, IA; two sisters, Rose Hurley of Prescott, AZ, and Mary (Brant Mayer) Hurley of La Crosse, WI; as well as Jennifer's son Logan and their beloved dog Sophie.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert and Matthew; a sister, Marjorie; and a granddaughter, Mariah.

Public Visitation will be Thursday, May 19th at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 5:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in John's honor be made to Place of Hope of Palm Beach County, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com