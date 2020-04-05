× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — John M. Boughton, 86, of Arlington, Va., formerly of Waterloo, died March 24 at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, Va.

He was born June 9, 1933, in Waterloo, son of Frank E. and Helen M. (Maynard) Boughton. He graduated in 1951 from Waterloo West High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree.

He worked briefly at John Deere Tractor Works before joining the Peace Corps. After his return, John was employed by the U.S. government as a supply systems analyst until his retirement.

Survivors: a nephew, David (Toni) Boughton; and a niece, Marianne Boughton.

Preceded in death by: his companion of 49 years, Francisca Lopez in March 2017; and a brother, Robert J. Boughton.

Services: Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

