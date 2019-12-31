(1939-2019)
WATERLOO – John Lewis, 80, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House.
He was born March 17, 1939, in Decorah, son of Lyle J. and Mary M. (Macal) Lewis. On April 10, 1965, he married Barbara Gail Reaves at the First Methodist Church in Coral Gables, Fla.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1958 and attended St. Olaf University prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Army as a personnel clerk from September 1961 to September 1964. During that time, he earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, and his Basic Marksmanship Badge. He then graduated from the State College of Iowa (now the University of Northern Iowa) in 1967 with a degree in business management. He worked as a manufacturing supervisor, facilities engineer, and personnel administrator at the John Deere Tractor Works from 1967 until his retirement in 1993. After his retirement, he worked as a part-time starter at the Byrnes Park Golf Course for the remainder of the year, when he retired for good.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Troy (Cathleen) and Phil (Angela); grandchildren Cody, Brett, Marissa, Robert and Michael; a brother, Gordon (Martha); and a sister, Linda (David) Wells.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a grandson, Hunter.
Services: will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 2, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with military rites. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
John enjoyed many different sports but was partial to both fishing and golfing. He was extremely proud of the many accomplishments of his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was always happiest spending time with his family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.