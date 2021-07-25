 Skip to main content
John Leslie Crinklaw
December 11, 1954-July 20, 2021

WATERLOO-John Leslie Crinklaw, 66, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born December 11, 1954 in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Robert Glenn and LaWanda (Hubbard) Crinklaw. John graduated from Cedar Falls High School and the University of Northern Iowa.

John was a dedicated life-long artist who did not achieve fame or fortune, however, he never abandoned his passion, and continued producing his clay figures throughout his life. He was a voracious reader and volunteered at the Cedar Falls Public Library. His musical tastes ran to the Beatles and David Bowie. He enjoyed watching his collection of movies on VHS. One highlight of his life was to catch the first fish right off the dock on a family fishing trip to Flin Flan, Canada – before anyone else de-planed.

Survivors include two brothers, Robert B. Crinklaw of Moline, IL, and James F. Crinklaw of Hopkins, MN; a sister, Linda Jane Rupp, of Elbow Lake, MN; his aunt, Lynda Lou Henson, of Evansdale; two nephews, James D. (Kimberly) Crinklaw and Robert W. Crinklaw, and a niece, Leslie (Matthew) Perkins

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel G. Crinklaw; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Crinklaw and Imelda Crinklaw; a brother-in-law, Jack Rupp; an aunt, Jane Harris; an uncle, Donald Crinklaw, and a great nephew, Gabriel Perkins

Private burial was at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Ducks Unlimited. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

