John Leslie Crinklaw

John was a dedicated life-long artist who did not achieve fame or fortune, however, he never abandoned his passion, and continued producing his clay figures throughout his life. He was a voracious reader and volunteered at the Cedar Falls Public Library. His musical tastes ran to the Beatles and David Bowie. He enjoyed watching his collection of movies on VHS. One highlight of his life was to catch the first fish right off the dock on a family fishing trip to Flin Flan, Canada – before anyone else de-planed.