John Lee (Way) Nelson

June 18, 1964-March 13, 2022

CHARLES CITY-John Lee (Way) Nelson, 57, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes.

A celebration of John’s life will be held in the near future.

John was born June 18, 1964 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of James (Cindy) Way and Beverly Liddell. He married Susan Nelson on November 25, 2016 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

John graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1982. He owned his own tree service for over 30 years in Iowa, Colorado, and Florida until moving back to Iowa in 2020.

John enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

John in survived by his wife, Susan Nelson; daughters, Rebekah Campbell, Sandra (Charles) Vandeventer, and Amber Stoddard; son, Michael (Mandy) Stoddard; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Tammy Way and Keri (Alan) Mast; two brothers, Robert Way and Ronald Way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, is in charge of local arrangements.