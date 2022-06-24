November 21, 1924-June 20, 2022

HUDSON-John Lee Claussen, 97 of Hudson, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home and surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a brief funeral service at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel, in Reinbeck, Iowa. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

John was born November 21, 1924, on the family farm south of Reinbeck, Iowa; to his parents Marcus M. and Isabelle Claussen. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1943 until 1946. John was part of a Naval Intelligence unit in Washington DC, Panama and Japan, censoring top secret cablegrams. Some things that John was proud of besides his time in the military were his team winning the AAU basketball tournament in Marshalltown, Iowa and also playing in the National tournament in Denver. John was asked to attend a training camp for the New York Yankees in 1948, which he loved till his last day.

He married Helen Dunham in 1947, she preceded him in death in 1968. He then married Vivian Hulme in 1971, she preceded him in death in 2015. To those unions 4 children were born Clayton, Cheryl, Susan, and Michael. John began working at the Rath Packing Company in Waterloo, Iowa, he then went on to John Deere, and later Smitty’s Dairy, where he was a rural milk man, delivering milk to the Hudson and Dike area. John then went to work as an Assistant Manager for the Co-Op of Hudson from which he retired in 1986. He kept busy after retirement driving the Anhydrous tanks for the Co-Op of Hudson for many years.

John was 70-year member of the American Legion Action Post # 242 in Reinbeck and a 20-year member of the Reinbeck Masonic Coin Lodge # 394. He loved his camping and fishing trips to Otter Creek Lake in Toledo, Iowa and later Deerwood Lake in Evansdale, Iowa. John enjoyed many years of “cheating” at cards with friends and family. He loved to play golf, go to auction houses, sports especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and the New York Yankees, and was honored to be able take an Honor Flight to Washington DC. with his son Clay Claussen in 2011. However, his true joy in life came from spending time with his friends and family.

John is survived by his children Clay (Vicki) Claussen, Cheryl (Roland) Neil, Susan Parham, and Michael (Jody) Claussen; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and stepson Gary Lorenz. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives Helen and Vivian; grandson Corey Claussen; brother Merle Claussen; sister Annabelle Ward; stepson Terry Lorenz; stepdaughter Janice VanHauen; and son-in-law Albert Parham.