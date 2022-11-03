March 30, 1946-October 13, 2022

John Lee Allen, 76 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10am – 12pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 423 West 7th Street, Mankato, MN with a Memorial Service to follow at 12pm. Interment will be later at Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville, Iowa.

John was born on March 30, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa to Patricia and Rex Allen. He was raised by his Grandparents Timothy and Edna Dolan in Waterloo. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School.