March 30, 1946-October 13, 2022
John Lee Allen, 76 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 10am – 12pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 423 West 7th Street, Mankato, MN with a Memorial Service to follow at 12pm. Interment will be later at Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville, Iowa.
John was born on March 30, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa to Patricia and Rex Allen. He was raised by his Grandparents Timothy and Edna Dolan in Waterloo. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.