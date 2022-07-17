WATERLOO-John Laverne Scribner was born on November 19, 1931, in Waterloo, the son of Charles and Elva (Nelson) Scribner. John attended country school and served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. On January 30, 1954, he was united in marriage to Mary Fagerlind at the Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church in Waterloo. John worked for the department of transportation, retiring in 1993. He had a big sweet tooth and enjoyed watching westerns and working on cars. John died at the age of 90 on July 15, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 2 daughters, Laurie Scribner and Joan Foss; 2 sisters, Dolthea Ryan and Margie Nisus; and 2 brothers, Bob and Donald. John is survived by 2 sons, David (Joyce) Scribner of Dysart and Mark Scribner of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Patty (Dan) Van Raden of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a half-sister, Sheila Leerhoff of Plainfield. Private family services will be held at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Please direct memorials to Care Initiatives Hospice.