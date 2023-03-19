John Lange

May 10, 1945-March 13, 2023

WATERLOO-John Lange, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 13, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born May 10, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Henry John and Dorothy Nikolas Lange. He married Kathy Stoffregen on May 19, 1973, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2023.

John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was employed as an electrician at John Deere.

Survivors include: his son, Matt (Lorie) Lange of Holmen, WI; his grandchildren, Breanna and Katie Lange; his sister, Karen Zikuda of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Beth Stoffregen of Cedar Falls; brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Kay) Stoffregen of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; his brothers-in-law, Ken Zikuda and Jim Stoffregen.

Joint Celebration of Life Gathering for John and Kathy will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.