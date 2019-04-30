John L. Yearous

(1934-2019)
SUMNER — John Leslie Yearous, 85, of Sumner, died Friday, April 26.
He was born March 21, 1934, to Irene and Leslie Yearous of Arlington. He married Ruby Buhr in 1959.
He graduated in 1952 from Arlington, attended the University of Dubuque for a year, then worked as a clerk at the courthouse in Waterloo before enlisting in the army in 1955 where he served in Korea. After returning, he attended Upper Iowa College in Fayette. He first taught in West Union, and then moved to California where he worked for the Bank of America and taught school. John returned to teaching in Sumner in 1967. John and Ruby bought a farm and started milking cows as a hobby which eventually became a full-time job, and he retired from teaching in 1975. John farmed for many years with his son and retired in 2012.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Margo (Al) Suckow of Van Meter and Jonna Yearous of Center Point; a son, Jerit (Jenn) of Sumner; and his grandchildren, Madi, Parker and Burke Suckow, Estee and Ellie Winter, Taylor and Callie Yearous.
Services: The family held a private service at St. John’s Lutheran in Sumner.
John will be remembered for his smile, a joke and his pipe. He was a progressive thinker, a wonderful supporter of others and was always willing to listen and share his insight. John and Ruby opened their farm to many visitors and shared their home with people who needed a little help getting through a difficult time.
