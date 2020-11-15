John L. Sampson
September 10, 1943-November 13, 2020
John Lawrence Sampson, age 77, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Cedar Falls.
John was born September 10, 1943, the son of Clifford and Elsie (Bang) Sampson in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1961, before attending Iowa State University. On September 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Rachel Beckley in Manson.
He worked in sales and management with TV and radio in Duluth and Austin, Minn., and in Waterloo, before becoming marketing director for Midwest Shows in Austin, Minn., He retired in January of 2014.
John is survived by his wife Rachel of 54 years, and his son, Erik (Angie) Sampson of Littleton, Colo.
Private family graveside services will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Manson, IA
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
