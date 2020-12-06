FORMERLY of LIME SPRINGS—John L. Maitland, Sr., age 75, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice, with his family nearby, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1945 in Bradgate, Iowa to Thomas Maitland and Clara (Moehring) Maitland. John went to several schools while growing up. He graduated from eighth grade at Joliet Middle School and Crestwood High School in Cresco, Iowa.

He started farming for his dad when he was 12, so crops and dairy farming always held a special place in his heart. He enjoyed studying up on tractors and cars from the 1950s and 60s. He also enjoyed music from the 1950s and 60s and was a history buff of that era.

John enjoyed camping with his family and watching stock car races of all kinds throughout his entire life. He was a very organized man, who loved visiting and joking with his friends. He spent 38 years with Thermogas, where he was promoted to manager for many years.