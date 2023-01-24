John L. Gross

January 15, 2023

Our dearly loved husband, father, and grandfather passed away January 15, 2023. John was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughters, Catherine (Kevin) Kovac, Carrie (Damon) Gammon, Lisa (John) Singh; and grandchildren, Kyle, Karson, Kaylie Kovac, Dalajia Gammon, and Sawyer Singh.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 24th, 5:00-8:00 pm, at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044 (952-469-2723). Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 25th at 11:00 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 18460 Kachina Court, Lakeville, MN 55044.

John retired as veteran national career sports interviewer and broadcaster, serving the Dallas, Detroit, and Minneapolis areas. John interviewed many sports celebrities throughout the country and spent a number of years as a ground photographer with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions NFL films group. Many of John’s celebrity and NFL video films can be seen on YOUTUBE.com.