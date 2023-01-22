John L. Gross

Our dearly loved husband and father, age 76, passed away January 15, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughters, Catherine (Kevin) Kovac, Carrie (Damon) Gammon, Lisa (John) Singh; grandchildren, Kyle, Karson, Kaylie Kovac, Dalajia Gammon, and Sawyer Singh. Visitation Tuesday, January 24th 5-8 pm at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044. 952-469-2723.