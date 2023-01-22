 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John L. Gross

  • 0
John L. Gross

January 15, 2023

Our dearly loved husband and father, age 76, passed away January 15, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughters, Catherine (Kevin) Kovac, Carrie (Damon) Gammon, Lisa (John) Singh; grandchildren, Kyle, Karson, Kaylie Kovac, Dalajia Gammon, and Sawyer Singh. Visitation Tuesday, January 24th 5-8 pm at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044. 952-469-2723.

Funeral Service, Wednesday, January 25th at 11 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 18460 Kachina Ct. Lakeville, MN 55044.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope when a narcissist is unmovable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News