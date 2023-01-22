John L. Gross

January 15, 2023
Our dearly loved husband and father, age 76, passed away January 15, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughters, Catherine (Kevin) Kovac, Carrie (Damon) Gammon, Lisa (John) Singh; grandchildren, Kyle, Karson, Kaylie Kovac, Dalajia Gammon, and Sawyer Singh. Visitation Tuesday, January 24th 5-8 pm at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044. 952-469-2723.
Funeral Service, Wednesday, January 25th at 11 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 18460 Kachina Ct. Lakeville, MN 55044.
