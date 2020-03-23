John L. Bonner

(1934-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- John Leon Bonner, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 21, at home.
He was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Orchard, son of Harold and Wilda (Clark) Bonner. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Miriam Spry on Feb. 25, 1961, at Central Christian Church in Waterloo. She died Feb. 15, 2017. John was a maintenance mechanic at John Deere for many years.
Survivors: two sons, Michael (Autumn) Bonner of Cedar Falls, and Brian (Brenda) Bonner of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Ashley Bonner, Lauren Bonner, Ali Bonner, Maddie Bonner and Abby Bonner; and a niece, Katherine Spry.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and wife.
Services: Private graveside services are being planned with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
