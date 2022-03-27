John Kenneth Jones

John was born October 7, 1937, to Laura and Kenneth Jones in Grundy Center, IA. After graduation from high school in Andrew, IA he obtained his BA and MA music degrees from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls and worked as a band director in Tama County, IA and Waterloo, IA. In 1961 he married Jane Zwanziger and they remained married for 53 years until her passing in 2015.

John operated two car washes in Cedar Falls for many years and played in many dance bands for over 30 years, one of which was seen in the 1984 movie “Country”. He was a member of the New Horizons bands of both Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids and was proud to have helped establish the Cedar Falls, IA Senior Center. He moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2015 and was an active member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church. An avid bridge and rummikub player, John had a kind and giving heart to all his friends and family. He was much loved and will be sorely missed.